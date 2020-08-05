New Delhi– Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver cloud solutions to large enterprise and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers in India.

Airtel serves over 2,500 large enterprises and more than 10 lakh emerging businesses and companies with an integrated product portfolio, including Airtel Cloud, a multi-cloud product and solutions business, the company said in a statement.

Airtel Cloud will build an AWS CloudPractice supported by AWS Professional Services, as well as develop differentiated cloud products and capabilities leveraging AWS services, Airtel’s data center capabilities and network and telecoms offerings, it said.

“Airtel customers will benefit from an integrated sales, consulting, and support approach from both companies, and improved security, scalability, and cloud management capabilities,” it said.

Airtel Cloud will offer customers a range of AWS services including Windows on AWS, SAP on AWS, VMware Cloud on AWS, database migration, and security and risk governance solutions, said the statement.

In addition, Airtel Cloud will leverage AWS’ innovation and transformation services across analytics, data warehousing, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning (ML) to help customers adopt new services and migrate to the cloud from legacy infrastructures.

Harmeen Mehta, CIO & Head of Cloud and Security Business at Bharti Airtel said: “This collaboration brings AWS, the world’s leading cloud platform, together with Airtel’s deep reach and proven expertise in handling network, data centers, security, and cloud as an integrated solution.

Puneet Chandok, President, Commercial Business, India and South Asia, Amazon Internet Services said: “This collaboration gives customers a single point of contact when dealing with complex migrations or custom-built solutions. Airtel has demonstrated a strong commitment to our shared customers, and we look forward to continue working with them to bring innovative solutions to market.” (IANS)