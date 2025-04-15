Gurugram: 23 Arrested for Defrauding People of ₹32.8 Crore Across India

Gurugram – In a major crackdown on cybercrime, Gurugram Police have arrested 23 individuals involved in a pan-India cyber fraud operation that duped victims of approximately ₹32.8 crore, officials said on Monday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abhishek, Hritik, Vipul, Anurool, Siraj, Govind Jha, Digvijay Kumar, Suraj Kumar, Arjun Prasad, Suraj Srivastava alias Sanjay, Sonu Kumar, Gurdeep Singh, Harpal, Sachin Kumar, Vishnu Panwar, Ladduram, Neelam Kumari, Manoj Kumar, Kushaal Meena, Dhara Singh Meena, Naveen Kumar, Antony, and Shankar Kumar.

According to police, analysis of data retrieved from 15 mobile phones and four SIM cards seized from the accused revealed their involvement in a ₹32.8 crore fraud network. The data was cross-verified with records from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), which showed 8,565 complaints filed against them nationwide.

Out of 274 cyber fraud cases registered against 23 unidentified suspects across India, 16 were filed in Haryana, including nine in various cyber crime police stations in Gurugram.

ACP Vikas Kaushik (DLF/Cyber Crime) stated that Gurugram Cyber Police regularly shares data from recovered electronic devices with the I4C to trace cybercriminal networks.

“Upon analyzing the information from mobile phones, SIM cards, and laptops recovered from the suspects, we discovered that the accused were involved in widespread fraud amounting to ₹32.8 crore using just four SIM cards,” Kaushik said.

The fraudsters targeted victims through multiple schemes, including fake investment offers, electricity bill scams, loan app fraud, extortion, and impersonation via fake Instagram IDs.

Further investigation is ongoing, with authorities continuing to analyze the seized devices for additional evidence. (Source: IANS)