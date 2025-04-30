India Buys ₹12,000 Crore in Gold, ₹4,000 Crore in Silver on Akshaya Tritiya Despite Record Prices

New Delhi— Indians flocked to jewellery stores on Akshaya Tritiya, spending an estimated ₹12,000 crore on gold and another ₹4,000 crore on silver, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

Despite gold prices soaring to ₹97,500 per 10 grams and silver hitting ₹98,000 per kilogram — some of the highest levels in history — demand remained strong, fueled by the ongoing wedding season and the day’s cultural significance.

“Gold jewellery and related items worth around ₹12,000 crore were sold across the country today,” said CAIT National Secretary General and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal. “Silver sales also reached an estimated ₹4,000 crore.”

Khandelwal attributed the brisk business to the dual pull of tradition and gold’s reputation as a solid investment, noting that many buyers moved forward with purchases despite elevated prices.

Interestingly, prices dipped slightly during the day — gold by ₹1,000 and silver by ₹2,000 — yet consumer enthusiasm stayed high.

“The sentiment was clearly driven by the spiritual and cultural weight of Akshaya Tritiya,” said Pankaj Arora, President of the All-India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation. “This day is seen as one that brings enduring prosperity, and that belief continues to inspire strong demand year after year.”

In comparison, gold was priced at ₹52,700 per 10 grams and silver at ₹65,000 per kilogram on Akshaya Tritiya in 2022.

“Akshaya,” meaning “eternal” or “never diminishing,” is believed to be an auspicious day for new beginnings and purchases that bring lasting wealth. The day remains one of the most important for India’s jewellery industry, with artisans, goldsmiths, and traders eagerly preparing for the annual surge in business.

“Gold symbolizes purity and prosperity, which is why it continues to be the top choice for buyers on Akshaya Tritiya,” added CAIT President B.C. Bhartia. (Source: IANS)