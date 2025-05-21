₹2,000 Crore Allocated to Set Up 72,000 EV Public Charging Stations Across India

New Delhi— The Government of India has announced an allocation of ₹2,000 crore under the PM E-Drive scheme to support the installation of approximately 72,000 electric vehicle (EV) public charging stations nationwide.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Heavy Industries on Wednesday, the charging stations will be strategically located along 50 national highway corridors and in high-traffic areas such as metro cities, toll plazas, railway stations, airports, fuel outlets, and state highways.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries, H.D. Kumaraswamy, chaired an inter-ministerial coordination meeting to review and expedite the implementation of EV charging infrastructure under the PM E-Drive initiative.

Launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme aims to establish a robust, nationwide EV ecosystem to promote clean transportation and reduce India’s dependence on fossil fuels.

“India is on track to becoming a global benchmark for sustainable transportation,” said Kumaraswamy. “The PM E-Drive scheme is a transformative effort to provide citizens with clean, affordable, and convenient mobility options. This is not just about building infrastructure—it’s about laying the groundwork for energy security and green economic growth.”

The minister emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to ensure the scheme’s success. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is being considered as the nodal agency for demand aggregation and for developing a unified digital “super app” that will serve as a one-stop platform for EV users across India.

The app will offer features such as real-time charger booking, integrated payment options, live availability updates, and deployment progress dashboards. BHEL will also work closely with states and central ministries to collect and assess proposals for charger installation.

“The clean energy transition cannot be achieved in isolation,” Kumaraswamy added. “This meeting reflects our commitment to act as a unified government. With ministries, public sector units, and states working together, we are confident that PM E-Drive will spark new industries, create green jobs, and provide seamless electric mobility for every Indian.” (Source: IANS)