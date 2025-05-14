Defense Stocks Add ₹86,000 Crore in Market Value Following Pahalgam Attack

Mumbai— India’s defense sector has seen a sharp surge in market value, gaining over ₹86,000 crore since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The rally was triggered by Operation Sindoor, a large-scale tri-service military strike targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It marked India’s biggest coordinated military operation since the 1971 war and significantly boosted investor confidence in defense stocks.

Since the operation began, the Nifty India Defence Index has jumped 9.39%, far outpacing the benchmark Nifty’s 1.98% rise over the same period.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies led the charge with a nearly 40% rise since April 22. Garden Reach Shipbuilders followed with a gain of over 28%, while Mishra Dhatu Nigam and Bharat Dynamics each climbed more than 26%. Data Patterns India and DCX Systems also saw gains exceeding 20%.

In terms of market capitalization, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) added ₹23,683 crore, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) contributed ₹21,654 crore, and Bharat Dynamics added ₹12,345 crore. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Solar Industries also made notable contributions, adding ₹9,971 crore and ₹6,859 crore, respectively.

Despite broader market volatility on Wednesday, defense stocks remained strong, continuing to attract investor interest amid heightened geopolitical tensions. (Source: IANS)