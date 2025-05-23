Devyani International’s Q4 Loss Widens to ₹14.74 Crore Despite Strong Annual Growth

Mumbai— Devyani International Limited, the operator of leading quick service restaurant (QSR) brands including KFC, Pizza Hut, and Costa Coffee, reported a widened net loss of ₹14.74 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, more than doubling its loss of ₹7.47 crore from the same period last year.

Despite the quarterly setback, the company posted a robust year-on-year (YoY) revenue increase. Operating revenue for Q4 rose 15.81% to ₹1,212.59 crore, compared to ₹1,047.08 crore in Q4 FY24. However, revenue declined 6.32% sequentially from ₹1,294.4 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses during the quarter fell 3.62% sequentially to ₹1,247.91 crore from ₹1,294.8 crore in the previous quarter. Total income for the period stood at ₹1,225.78 crore, according to the company’s stock exchange filing.

For the full fiscal year FY25, Devyani International reported consolidated revenue of ₹4,951 crore, marking a strong 39.2% increase YoY. This growth was primarily driven by the acquisition of KFC outlets in Thailand and aggressive store expansion across India.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for Q4 stood at ₹187 crore, up 43% from the same quarter last year. For FY25, EBITDA margins reached 17%, with absolute EBITDA growing 29.1% over FY24.

During the fiscal year, Devyani opened a net 257 new stores, bringing its total store count to 2,039. This was a slower pace compared to FY24, when it added 539 new outlets—including 283 KFC stores acquired in Thailand in January 2024.

In April, Devyani International diversified its portfolio by acquiring Sky Gate Hospitality, the parent company of Biryani By Kilo. The company also announced strategic partnerships with three global brands—New York Fries, Tealive, and Sanook Kitchen—to further strengthen its offerings in the QSR space.

Shares of Devyani International traded with volatility on Friday, hovering around ₹180.58 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). (Source: IANS)