PNB Q4 Net Profit Surges 52% to ₹4,567 Crore; Declares ₹2.90 Dividend per Share

NEW DELHI— Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday reported a strong 51.7% year-on-year jump in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY2024–25, posting ₹4,567 crore compared to ₹3,010 crore in the same period last year.

The state-owned lender also announced a dividend of ₹2.90 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Net interest income—the difference between interest earned and interest paid—rose 4% year-on-year to ₹10,757 crore in Q4.

Asset quality improved during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 3.95% from 4.09% in the previous quarter, while net NPAs dipped slightly to 0.41% from 0.4%.

PNB’s board also approved raising up to ₹8,000 crore in FY2025–26 through Basel III-compliant bonds, including ₹4,000 crore in Tier-I and ₹4,000 crore in Tier-II bonds, to be issued in one or more tranches.

The bank’s global business grew 14.03% year-on-year to ₹26.83 lakh crore in Q4. Deposits rose 14.38% to ₹15.67 lakh crore, while global advances increased 13.56% to ₹11.17 lakh crore.

The strong results reflect continued momentum in credit growth, deposit mobilization, and improved asset quality, positioning PNB for further stability and expansion in the coming fiscal year. (Source: IANS)