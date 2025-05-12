Sensex, Nifty Post Biggest Single-Day Rally in Four Years; Investors Gain ₹16 Lakh Crore

New Delhi— Indian stock markets soared on Monday, delivering their best single-day performance in four years as easing geopolitical tensions and positive global cues fueled a broad-based rally. Investor wealth surged by over ₹16 lakh crore in a single session.

The BSE Sensex jumped 2,975.43 points, or 3.74%, to close at a record 82,429.90, while the NSE Nifty climbed 916.70 points, or 3.82%, to end at 24,924.70. This marked the second-largest percentage gain for both indices since February 1, 2021, when they rallied over 4.7%.

The surge came amid a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks, and progress in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations—developments that significantly boosted global risk appetite.

All sectoral indices ended in the green, signaling a widespread recovery. Nifty Realty and Nifty IT led the charge with gains of 7% and 6% respectively. Midcap and small-cap stocks also outperformed, rising by over 4%.

Even the Nifty Pharma index, which initially dipped 2% following U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments on slashing drug prices, rebounded to close 0.15% higher.

Total market capitalization on the BSE surged to ₹432.47 lakh crore from ₹416.52 lakh crore in the previous session—an increase of over ₹16 lakh crore.

“Markets opened the week on a firm note supported by both global and domestic triggers,” said Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice President of Research at Religare Broking. “IT, realty, and metals were among the top gainers, and broader markets echoed the strength.”

Volatility also eased sharply, with the India VIX falling, reflecting improved investor sentiment.

From a technical standpoint, Nifty’s breakout above the previous swing high of 24,857 suggests continued bullish momentum. Analysts now expect the index to move towards the 25,200 level, with strong support in the 24,400–24,600 zone. (IANS)