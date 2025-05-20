Zydus Lifesciences Q4 Net Profit Declines to ₹1,170.9 Crore Amid Rising Expenses

Mumbai— Zydus Lifesciences Limited, the multinational pharmaceutical firm, reported a slight year-on-year decline in net profit for the fourth quarter of FY25, as rising expenses weighed on earnings. The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,170.9 crore for the quarter ended March 31, down 0.96 percent from ₹1,182.3 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

According to its regulatory filing, total expenses during the quarter rose sharply by 13.86 percent to ₹4,716.9 crore, compared to ₹4,143.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. For the full financial year, total expenses grew by approximately 15.04 percent to ₹17,264.7 crore, up from ₹15,008.4 crore in FY24.

Despite the increase in costs, revenue from operations saw robust growth, rising nearly 18 percent year-on-year to ₹6,527.9 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to ₹5,533.8 crore in the year-ago period. The company also reported EBITDA of ₹2,126 crore for the quarter.

For the full fiscal year, Zydus achieved a 19 percent increase in revenue from operations, reaching ₹23,241.5 crore. The company’s adjusted net profit rose by 23 percent year-on-year to ₹4,745.1 crore.

Zydus invested ₹1,855.5 crore in research and development during FY25, representing about 8 percent of its total revenue. Its organic capital expenditure for the year stood at ₹1,214 crore.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹11 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 12. The record date for the dividend has been set for July 25, with payment expected around August 14.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director Dr. Sharvil Patel said Zydus ended FY25 on a strong note, with all business segments surpassing growth expectations. He credited the company’s diversified product portfolio and operational efficiency for supporting profitability. He also highlighted continued progress in Zydus’s differentiated product pipeline and long-term innovation capabilities. (Source: IANS)