Amazon India to Invest Over ₹2,000 Crore in 2025 to Strengthen Operations Network

New Delhi— Amazon announced on Thursday that it will invest more than ₹2,000 crore (approximately $233 million) in 2025 to expand and upgrade its operations infrastructure across India. The investment will also support employee safety and well-being initiatives, and drive the development of new tools and technologies for its fulfillment network.

This latest funding builds on Amazon’s continued efforts to establish a robust logistics network that enables delivery to nearly every serviceable pin code across the country, the company said in a statement.

“For over a decade in India, we’ve been committed to building best-in-class logistics infrastructure — optimized for safety, speed, scale, and reliability to serve our customers nationwide,” said Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Operations for Amazon India and Australia.

“Through enhanced infrastructure, expanded processing capabilities, and cutting-edge technology, we’re not only better serving our customers but also supporting the employees, associates, and partners who make it all possible,” Singh added.

Amazon plans to use the investment to launch new facilities and upgrade existing ones within its fulfillment, sortation, and delivery networks. These enhancements aim to improve processing capacity, accelerate fulfillment speed, and boost overall operational efficiency.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to employee well-being, stating it will continue to invest in programs that promote the physical and financial health of its workforce across the operations network.

At the fifth edition of its annual ‘Smbhav Summit’ held in New Delhi last December, Amazon announced plans to quadruple its exports commitment—aiming to enable more than $80 billion in cumulative exports from India by 2030.

Additionally, the e-commerce giant allocated $120 million from its Smbhav Venture Fund to support startups focused on digitizing consumer goods. Amazon has previously pledged to digitize 10 million micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), generate $20 billion in cumulative exports, and create 2 million jobs in India by 2025. (Source: IANS)