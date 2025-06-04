India’s Tourism Sector Set to Surpass ₹22 Lakh Crore in 2025: WTTC

New Delhi— India’s travel and tourism industry is on track to contribute over ₹22 lakh crore to the national economy in 2025, with employment in the sector expected to exceed 48 million jobs, according to a report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Boosted by strong growth in both domestic and international tourism, the sector is seeing record-breaking numbers. WTTC President and CEO Julia Simpson said international visitor spending is projected to reach ₹3.2 lakh crore in 2025, while domestic tourism spending is expected to hit ₹16 lakh crore.

In 2024 alone, the industry supported an all-time high of more than 46 million jobs in India, accounting for over 9% of total national employment. The WTTC forecasts this figure to grow to 48.2 million in 2025 and reach 63.9 million by 2035.

“2024 was an incredible year for Indian tourism,” Simpson noted, adding that domestic travel was essential to post-pandemic recovery. “With international visitor spending now at record levels, the outlook is very bright.”

In 2024, international tourism spending reached ₹3.1 lakh crore ($36.8 billion), surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 9%. Domestic spending also soared to ₹15.5 lakh crore ($185.6 billion), 22% higher than pre-COVID figures.

Simpson also welcomed India’s efforts to simplify the e-visa process but emphasized the need for more reciprocal policies and faster visa approvals, especially for key markets like the U.S., where delays persist. “Easier access to India could significantly boost tourism arrivals and revenue,” she said.

Tourism’s overall contribution to India’s GDP reached nearly ₹21 lakh crore in 2024—6.6% of the total economy—setting the stage for even greater growth in 2025. (Source: IANS)