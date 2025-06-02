Infosys CEO Salil Parekh’s Pay Rises 22% to ₹80.6 Crore in FY25

New Delhi– Infosys CEO Salil Parekh received a 22 percent increase in total compensation for FY25, bringing his annual pay to ₹80.6 crore, according to the company’s latest annual report released Monday.

The increase was primarily driven by Parekh exercising more restricted stock units (RSUs), a form of equity compensation for senior executives. He earned ₹49.5 crore through stock options, up from ₹39 crore the previous year.

His base salary remained unchanged at ₹7.5 crore, while variable pay rose to ₹23.2 crore from ₹19.8 crore. He also received ₹50 lakh in retiral benefits.

Infosys grants RSUs under two plans: a 2015 plan based on tenure and a 2019 performance-based plan linked to shareholder returns and operational metrics.

Parekh’s compensation in FY25 surpassed that of other top Indian IT executives. TCS CEO K. Krithivasan earned ₹26.5 crore, while Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia earned approximately ₹53.6 crore ($6.2 million).

Parekh’s pay was 752 times the median salary of an Infosys employee, which stood at ₹10.72 lakh in FY25.

In a letter to shareholders, Parekh emphasized Infosys’ leadership in artificial intelligence, cloud, data, and digital services. He noted the company hired 15,000 college graduates during the year and ended FY25 with a workforce exceeding 320,000.

In April 2025, Parekh also received stock option grants worth ₹50 crore, tied to performance benchmarks including equity and ESG goals.

The rise in executive pay comes amid internal challenges, including market volatility, cuts to variable pay, and trainee layoffs at the company’s Mysuru campus. Despite these headwinds, Parekh described FY25 as a year of strong execution and thanked employees for delivering value to clients. (Source: IANS)