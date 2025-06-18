Kerala Court Imposes ₹1 Crore Fine on Private Dairy for Trademark Violation of Milma

Thiruvananthapuram— A commercial court in Kerala has imposed a fine of ₹1 crore (approximately $120,000) on the private dairy company Milnna for infringing upon the trademark and packaging design of the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), widely known under the brand name Milma.

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by Milma, which alleged that Milnna’s products closely imitated its distinctive branding and packaging. The court has barred Milnna from manufacturing, advertising, or selling any milk or related dairy products using trademarks or packaging that resemble Milma’s in any way.

In addition to the ₹1 crore fine, the court ordered Milnna to pay 6% interest from the date of the judgment, along with ₹8,18,410 in court fees.

KCMMF Chairman K.S. Mani welcomed the ruling, calling it a significant deterrent against deceptive marketing practices.

“This verdict sends a strong message to those attempting to mislead consumers with counterfeit brands and undermine Milma’s reputation,” he said. “Milma is one of India’s largest cooperative networks for dairy farmers, and its products are trusted for their high quality. We remain deeply committed to protecting the interests of the farmers in our statewide network.”

Milma filed the case after discovering that Milnna was distributing milk in sachets that bore a striking resemblance to Milma’s signature packaging and branding.

Founded in 1980 as part of the National Dairy Programme’s ‘Operation Flood’, Milma has played a crucial role in making Kerala self-sufficient in milk production. The cooperative began with 45,000 farmer-members when it took over from the former KLD&MM Board in 1983. As of March 2024, it has grown to over 1.06 million members across 3,102 milk cooperatives.

KCMMF’s mission remains the socio-economic advancement of dairy farmers through the procurement, processing, and marketing of milk and milk products. (Source: IANS)