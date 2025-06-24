Novo Nordisk Launches Weight-Loss Drug Wegovy in India, Priced at ₹4,336.25 per Dose

New Delhi— Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has launched its once-weekly injectable weight-loss drug, Wegovy, in India at a starting price of ₹4,336.25 per dose. This marks the debut of the country’s first and only GLP-1-based weight management medication.

Wegovy, which contains the active ingredient semaglutide, is a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) designed for long-term chronic weight management and to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in individuals with obesity or overweight.

The drug is available in five dosing options—0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1 mg, 1.7 mg, and 2.4 mg—and is delivered through a convenient, state-of-the-art pen device. The first three dosing levels are each priced at ₹4,336.25, bringing the monthly cost to approximately ₹17,345. The 1.7 mg pen is priced at ₹24,280, while the 2.4 mg version will cost ₹26,015 per pen.

“Obesity is not just a personal health concern — it’s a chronic disease and a national epidemic that India cannot afford to overlook,” said Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India. “We are proud to introduce Wegovy to India as a transformative, evidence-based therapeutic option that also comes with the convenience of a world-class delivery system.”

Shrotriya added that the company has introduced India-specific pricing, with equal pricing across the first three dosing levels, reaffirming its commitment to addressing the growing burden of obesity and overweight in the country.

Wegovy is available by prescription only and offers the potential to improve the quality of life for millions of Indians. It works by targeting key areas of the brain that regulate appetite and food intake, helping to reduce hunger, increase satiety, and curb food cravings, ultimately supporting weight loss. It also improves insulin sensitivity and reduces cardiometabolic risk factors.

However, Novo Nordisk has warned that the drug may come with side effects such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, and abdominal pain. In people with type 2 diabetes, Wegovy may cause low blood sugar. Additional reported side effects include gas, heartburn, stomach flu, and respiratory symptoms like runny nose or sore throat. Studies in rodents have also raised concerns about thyroid tumors or thyroid cancer, along with potential risks of acute pancreatitis and gallbladder issues.

Despite these risks, Novo Nordisk sees Wegovy as a game-changing intervention in India’s battle against obesity, offering an advanced, clinically proven option for long-term weight management. (Source: IANS)