Six of India’s Top 10 Companies Add ₹1.62 Lakh Crore in Market Value This Week

Mumbai— Six of India’s ten most-valued companies saw a combined market capitalization increase of ₹1.62 lakh crore this week, reflecting robust investor sentiment and a strong performance in equity markets. The gains coincided with the benchmark Sensex climbing 1,289.57 points, or 1.58 percent, during the week.

Bharti Airtel emerged as the top performer, adding ₹54,055.96 crore to its market valuation, which rose to ₹11,04,469.29 crore by week’s end. HDFC Bank followed closely, with a gain of ₹38,503.91 crore, taking its total market cap to ₹15,07,281.79 crore.

Infosys saw its valuation grow by ₹8,433.06 crore to reach ₹6,73,751.09 crore. ICICI Bank’s market cap increased by ₹8,012.13 crore to ₹10,18,387.76 crore, while the State Bank of India (SBI) added ₹3,212.86 crore, bringing its valuation to ₹7,10,399.75 crore.

In contrast, Bajaj Finance experienced the steepest decline, losing ₹17,876.42 crore in market value, which stood at ₹5,62,175.67 crore by the end of the week. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also saw a drop of ₹4,613.06 crore, bringing its valuation down to ₹12,42,577.89 crore. Hindustan Unilever lost ₹3,336.42 crore to settle at ₹5,41,557.29 crore, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a marginal dip of ₹1,106.88 crore, closing the week at ₹5,92,272.78 crore.

Despite losses in some heavyweight stocks, the overall market trend remained upbeat, particularly for banking and telecom sectors.

HDFC Bank retained its position as India’s second-most valuable company, followed by TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever.

By comparison, the previous week had seen nine of the top ten most-valued companies collectively gain ₹1,00,850.96 crore in market capitalization. (Source: IANS)