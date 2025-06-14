SpiceJet Q4 Revenue Falls 16%, But Net Profit Soars to ₹325 Crore

New Delhi— SpiceJet on Saturday reported a sharp decline in quarterly revenue but a substantial jump in profit, signaling a turnaround for the low-cost Indian airline amid cost optimization and improved passenger metrics.

For the fourth quarter of FY25, the airline’s revenue from operations dropped 16 percent year-over-year to ₹1,446.37 crore, down from ₹1,719.3 crore in the same quarter last year. Despite the revenue fall, net profit surged nearly threefold to ₹324.87 crore, compared to ₹119 crore in Q4 FY24.

SpiceJet attributed the profitability to higher passenger yields, strong load factors, and strategic cost reductions.

For the full fiscal year 2024-25, the airline posted a profit of ₹580.74 crore, a major turnaround from a net loss of ₹409 crore in FY24. However, annual operational revenue declined 25 percent, falling to ₹5,284 crore from ₹7,050 crore the previous year.

Still, the year marked a key milestone: SpiceJet returned to full-year profitability for the first time in seven years, posting a net profit of ₹48 crore for FY25.

Operationally, the airline maintained a high load factor of 88.1 percent, reflecting strong travel demand. Passenger Revenue per Available Seat Kilometer (RASK) also rose 3.4 percent year-on-year, underscoring improved efficiency and pricing.

To bolster its financial position, SpiceJet’s Promoter Group infused ₹500 crore in equity, including ₹294.09 crore during the final tranche in Q4. This capital injection helped the airline turn its net worth positive, which now stands at ₹683 crore.

“This result underscores our successful operational and financial turnaround,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet. “With a stronger balance sheet, growing investor confidence, and active network expansion, we are now poised for sustainable long-term growth.”

Ahead of the earnings announcement, SpiceJet shares closed 2 percent lower on Friday at ₹43.81 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). (Source: IANS)