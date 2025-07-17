Airtel Offers 360 Million Users Free Access to Perplexity Pro AI Tool Worth ₹17,000

NEW DELHI— Bharti Airtel has partnered with AI-powered search engine Perplexity to provide all 360 million of its customers with a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro, a premium AI tool valued at ₹17,000 annually.

Perplexity Pro offers advanced features including real-time answers, access to large AI models like GPT-4.1 and Claude, in-depth research tools, image generation, file uploads with analysis, and more. The Pro version is designed for power users, building on Perplexity’s free version by adding professional-grade capabilities.

“This Pro subscription, worth ₹17,000, is now available for free to all Airtel customers—mobile, Wi-Fi, and DTH—for one year,” the company said. Customers can redeem the offer through the Airtel Thanks app.

The move marks Perplexity’s first partnership with an Indian telecom provider.

“We’re excited to bring Perplexity’s advanced AI directly to Airtel users,” said Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel. “This is India’s first major Gen-AI telecom partnership, and it gives millions of users powerful AI tools at no extra cost.”

Perplexity CEO and cofounder Aravind Srinivas said the partnership aims to make high-quality AI tools more accessible across India.

“Whether you’re a student, a professional, or managing a household, Perplexity Pro offers a faster, smarter way to find information and get things done,” he said. (Source: IANS)