India’s Mobile Production Surges 146% to ₹5.25 Lakh Crore in Four Years; Exports Up 775%: Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI— India’s mobile phone production has soared by approximately 146% in value over four fiscal years, reaching ₹5.25 lakh crore in FY 2024–25, up from ₹2.13 lakh crore in FY 2020–21, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal informed Parliament on Tuesday.

During the same period, mobile phone exports surged by a staggering 775%, rising from ₹22,870 crore in 2020–21 to ₹2 lakh crore in 2024–25.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Goyal attributed this growth to key government initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme and the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, which have significantly boosted domestic manufacturing, job creation, and exports.

“The PLI Scheme has encouraged major smartphone companies to shift production to India, making the country a global hub for mobile phone manufacturing,” Goyal stated.

He added that the benefits of the PLI scheme extend beyond electronics. In the pharmaceutical sector, it has led to a notable reduction in raw material imports and helped India begin manufacturing essential inputs like Penicillin-G and bulk drugs. It has also supported domestic technology transfers in the production of medical devices such as CT scanners and MRI machines.

Under the PLI Scheme for White Goods, India is developing a strong component ecosystem for air conditioners and LED lighting. Local production now includes critical components such as compressors, copper tubes, motors, heat exchangers, and control assemblies for ACs, as well as LED chip packaging, drivers, engines, light management systems, and metallized films for capacitors.

“This shift is reducing import dependency and enhancing India’s manufacturing self-reliance,” Goyal emphasized.

The government’s Make in India 2.0 initiative is also playing a key role, targeting 27 sectors through coordinated implementation across central ministries, departments, and state governments.

In addition, the government has approved 12 new projects under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP), with a total investment of ₹28,602 crore to facilitate further manufacturing growth.

Goyal also highlighted broader policy frameworks under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which include the National Infrastructure Pipeline, National Monetization Pipeline, India Industrial Land Bank, Industrial Park Rating System, and the National Single Window System — all designed to attract and streamline investments in India’s manufacturing sector. (Source: IANS)