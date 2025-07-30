TCS CEO Earns ₹26.5 Crore Amid Mass Layoffs, Sparking Backlash

New Delhi– Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K. Krithivasan earned a total compensation of ₹26.5 crore in FY25, reflecting a 4.6% increase from the previous year, according to the company’s annual report. The announcement has drawn sharp criticism as the IT giant also confirmed plans to lay off over 12,000 employees this fiscal.

Krithivasan’s pay package includes a base salary of ₹1.39 crore, ₹2.12 crore in benefits, perquisites, and allowances, and ₹23 crore in commission. His compensation is 329.8 times higher than the median employee salary at TCS, fueling online outrage.

On social media, several users criticized the disparity. One user, Praveen Chakravarty, posted on X: “TCS CEO pay: ₹35 cr; Top 5 leadership: ₹40 cr; Avg employee: ₹15 lakh. If top 100 took small pay cuts, it could save 12,000 jobs. Their lives won’t be terrible at ₹2.5 cr vs ₹3 cr. For 12,000 families, lives will be miserable at 0 pay vs ₹15 lakh. AI is real; mass layoffs need not be.”

Other senior executives also received sizable compensation. Former COO and Executive Director N.G. Subramaniam, who stepped down in May 2024, earned ₹11.55 crore—including a ₹30 lakh base salary, ₹7.24 crore in benefits, and ₹4 crore in commission.

Non-executive directors Hanne Sorensen and Pradeep Kumar Khosla were each paid ₹2.74 crore, while independent director Keki Mistry earned ₹3.06 crore, which included ₹3 crore in commission and ₹5.7 lakh in sitting fees. TCS Chairman N. Chandrasekaran received ₹2.1 lakh in sitting fees, with no commission.

At the same time, TCS—the largest IT services firm in India—announced it would lay off approximately 2% of its global workforce, or 12,261 employees. The job cuts primarily affect mid- and senior-level roles.

The company stated that the layoffs are not driven by cost-cutting or automation but are part of a strategic shift focused on aligning its talent pool with evolving skill demands. TCS is prioritizing large-scale adoption of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, which are reshaping the IT services landscape. (Source: IANS)