Swiggy Raises Platform Fee to ₹14 Amid Festive Demand Surge

NEW DELHI— Food delivery giant Swiggy has once again increased its platform fee for delivery orders, raising it by ₹2 to ₹14. The company cited higher transaction volumes during the festive season as the reason for the hike, aimed at capitalizing on increased demand.

Swiggy has steadily raised this fee over the past two years — from ₹2 in April 2023 to ₹6 in July 2024, then to ₹10 in October 2024. The current rate marks a 600% jump in just over two years.

Processing more than 2 million orders daily, Swiggy stands to generate crores of rupees in extra daily income from the new fee alone. The company has not yet issued a statement on the latest increase.

For the June quarter (Q1 FY26), Swiggy reported a net loss of ₹1,197 crore, nearly double the ₹611 crore loss from the same period last year. Losses were also up from ₹1,081 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25), driven largely by mounting expenses in its quick-commerce arm, Instamart.

Swiggy and rival Zomato have both tested higher platform fees during peak-demand days, keeping the increases in place when order volumes remained steady. Zomato has implemented five hikes in under two years, totaling a 400% increase.

According to multiple surveys, the Swiggy–Zomato duopoly’s commission rates of up to 35% have forced restaurant owners to raise menu prices, making online orders more than 50% costlier than dining in. Both companies continue to face criticism for not improving worker conditions despite repeated consumer fee hikes. (Source: IANS)