Adani Airports to Raise Rs 9,825 Crore From Global Investors to Expand Infrastructure

Ahmedabad — Adani Airport Holdings Limited said Wednesday it plans to raise Rs 9,825 crore, or about $1 billion, in primary equity capital from a consortium of global investors to expand and modernize its airport infrastructure.

AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, entered into binding agreements with Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and funds managed by BlackRock.

The transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of $18 billion and represents one of the largest primary equity investments by financial institutions in India’s airport infrastructure sector, the company said.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform, and we are privileged to have such marquee, long-term investors alongside us on this journey,” said Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director of Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

He said India’s aviation sector is a major driver of economic growth, with greater air connectivity supporting trade, tourism, employment and regional development.

“With the backing of these partners, we will continue to invest ahead of that growth, scaling our infrastructure, city-side developments and non-aeronautical businesses to build one of the world’s leading integrated airport platforms,” Adani said.

The proceeds will support three main priorities: expanding and modernizing airport infrastructure across AAHL’s portfolio, accelerating development of integrated Adani Airport City projects around its airports, and expanding passenger-facing and other non-aeronautical businesses, including ground handling.

AAHL plans 22 million square feet of mixed-use development in the first phase of its airport city projects.

The investments are expected to increase capacity to serve 200 million passengers annually, expand commercial opportunities, improve passenger experience and strengthen AAHL’s integrated airport ecosystem, the company said.

“We will continue to build capabilities within AAHL to scale it into the world’s largest airports platform,” said Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

Bansal said the company’s ambitions are supported by growth opportunities in India, rising consumer spending power and the expansion of city-side developments around major urban centers.

The transaction follows Adani Enterprises’ Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement in July 2026, which the company described as India’s largest QIP by a non-financial corporation.

AAHL manages eight airports across India and handles more than 23% of the country’s total passenger traffic. (Source: IANS)