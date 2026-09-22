Google to Report Child Sexual Abuse Material Directly to Indian Authorities

New Delhi — Google will begin reporting content flagged as child sexual abuse material directly to Indian authorities, following a similar move by Meta and marking a shift from the longstanding practice of routing such reports through a U.S.-based nonprofit.

Meta announced a comparable change last week after Indian officials urged major technology companies to speed up reporting amid concerns that the existing process can delay law enforcement action.

Google “invests significantly to detect, deter, remove, and report child sexual abuse material,” a company spokesperson said, describing the change as part of the company’s “ongoing discussions with the government of India.”

Meta and Google parent Alphabet previously sent reports to the U.S.-based National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, which then forwarded them to local law enforcement authorities.

Officials have raised concerns that routing reports through an intermediary can slow responses in cases where children may face immediate risk.

NCMEC operates the CyberTipline, which recorded nearly 21.3 million reports worldwide of suspected child sexual exploitation in 2025.

India is the largest market by user count for both Meta’s Facebook and Google’s YouTube.

Meta’s policy change followed weeks of tension with the Indian government, including an apology last month from CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the spread of child sexual abuse material on the company’s platforms.

Technology and law enforcement officials in the United States, European Union and other regions have also pushed online platforms to strengthen detection and reporting systems. However, many countries continue to rely on NCMEC as the primary clearinghouse for such reports.

Separately, the Indian government in July directed Google to remove several Firebase web development accounts accused of impersonating the websites and mobile apps of major public- and private-sector banks and other financial institutions. (Source: IANS)