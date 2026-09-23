India Needs Industry-Wide Approach to Build Global Electronics, Semiconductor Hub

New Delhi — India’s electronics and semiconductor industry needs a coordinated, industry-wide approach to turn rising investment and manufacturing capacity into a globally competitive ecosystem, according to industry experts cited in an official fact sheet released Wednesday.

Industry leaders at SEMICON India 2026 said associations representing different parts of the sector are ultimately working toward the same goal of building a globally competitive electronics and semiconductor industry in India.

The sector is entering a new phase as major investments flow into the country, manufacturing capacity expands and global companies increase their presence.

Industry leaders said the next stage of growth cannot be driven by any one segment. Semiconductors, electronics manufacturing, components, materials, design, packaging and end-use applications are becoming increasingly interconnected.

Success, they said, will depend not only on technological capabilities but also on stronger collaboration across the industry.

“Chips derive value not in isolation but through their integration into devices, products and systems. Advances in fabrication rely on supporting materials and equipment, while manufacturing depends on packaging, testing and broader electronics capabilities,” the statement said.

Experts said the interconnected nature of the sector requires stronger links and more structured collaboration across the value chain.

Industry leaders also discussed creating a permanent mechanism to support continuous dialogue, improve coordination among associations and encourage collective action on issues of national importance.

Existing industry groups should build on their individual strengths while creating a common platform for collaboration on issues that span multiple sectors and value chains, experts said.

The discussion also reinforced the broader “Silicon to Systems” vision, under which design, manufacturing, packaging, electronics and technology solutions work together to create a stronger and more resilient domestic ecosystem.

SEMICON India 2026 attracted more than 600 exhibitors, including nearly 300 international companies, highlighting growing global interest in India’s semiconductor and electronics sector.

The event also featured 56 memorandums of understanding, strategic initiatives and industry announcements covering manufacturing, design, packaging, artificial intelligence, research and development, logistics and workforce development.

Government initiatives, including Production Linked Incentive programs and the India Semiconductor Mission, are aimed at expanding domestic capabilities and strengthening the country’s manufacturing ecosystem.

The government has approved 12 semiconductor projects under the Semicon India program, with five commercial semiconductor units operational as of September 2026. (Source: IANS)