India’s Data Center Capacity Expected to Reach 8 GW by 2030

New Delhi — India’s installed data center power capacity has increased to 1.57 GW as of August 2026 from about 375 MW in 2020 and is projected to reach nearly 8 GW by 2030, according to an official factsheet.

The expansion is being driven by about $70 billion in ongoing investments and another $90 billion in announced projects.

India’s data center growth has accelerated alongside the expansion of e-governance and digital services, which have increased demand for computing power, data storage and high-speed connectivity.

The National Informatics Centre has established National Data Centres at its headquarters in Delhi as well as in Pune, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar.

NIC has also set up 37 smaller data centers in state capitals to support government institutions with round-the-clock digital services, system management and onsite technical personnel.

“Data centre capacity is expanding rapidly, making energy and resource efficiency increasingly important. Data centres require reliable electricity and efficient cooling systems for continuous operations,” the statement said.

According to the Central Electricity Authority under the Ministry of Power, data center power demand could reach 17 GW by 2031-32.

The government is also promoting cleaner energy and more efficient resource use as the sector expands, according to the factsheet.

India’s broader digital economy is entering a new phase of growth as digitalization reshapes productivity, competitiveness and service delivery across industries.

As digital services continue to expand, demand is rising for infrastructure capable of operating continuously, securely and at scale.

Data centers provide the foundation for many of those services and are becoming an increasingly important part of India’s economic and government infrastructure, the factsheet said. (Source: IANS)