India’s Electronics Exports to BRICS Rise Nearly 50%

New Delhi — India’s electronics exports to BRICS member countries increased 49.27% in 2025-26, outpacing the country’s overall electronics export growth of 26.53%, according to the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council.

The industry group said the increase strengthens the case for turning proposals from the 18th BRICS Summit on digital infrastructure and trade facilitation into tangible benefits for exporters.

The United Arab Emirates and China were the largest destinations for India’s electronics exports within BRICS, together accounting for 88.50% of shipments to the grouping. Telecom equipment represented the largest product category, with a 74.60% share.

BRICS countries accounted for about 19.61% of India’s total electronics exports globally, the council said. It added that deeper cooperation could generate additional demand for network equipment, device certification and software used in shared digital infrastructure.

Gurmeet Singh, CEO and ED of ESC, said several items on this year’s agenda under India’s BRICS chairship could influence future growth, though the eventual impact will depend on the outcome of the discussions.

“Discussions around a BRICS Digital Public Infrastructure Repository, and a bilateral India-Brazil ICT memorandum covering 5G/6G, Open RAN and satellite connectivity signed in Pune last month, indicate the direction BRICS digital cooperation could take,” Singh said.

The council also pointed to the proposed BRICS Global Value Chains Action Plan 2026-2030 and MSME Cooperation Portal as potential tools for helping Indian electronics exporters, particularly smaller manufacturers, participate in cross-border supply chains.

ESC said a proposed BRICS invoice discounting mechanism designed to address trade finance gaps for MSMEs could also benefit exporters seeking to expand in markets including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Indonesia and South Africa.

“The BRICS Global Value Chains Action Plan 2026–2030 and the proposed MSME Cooperation Portal can open new avenues for Indian electronics exporters, particularly MSMEs, to participate in emerging cross-border value chains,” ESC Chairman Rajesh Revankar said. (Source: IANS)