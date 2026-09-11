Shashi Tharoor Says BRICS Shows India’s Diplomatic Convening Power

New Delhi — Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has defended the relevance of BRICS, saying the grouping provides an important platform for the Global South and demonstrates India’s ability to bring major international players together.

Speaking ahead of the BRICS Summit, Tharoor said the grouping’s 11 countries represent a significant share of the world’s population and economy, according to NDTV.

“The Global South is over 100 countries but here we have 11 key players from the Global South who collectively represent much of the diversity of views,” Tharoor said.

He said BRICS countries represent a majority of the world’s population and 41% of global GDP, adding that the grouping should be taken seriously by the rest of the world.

Tharoor also said hosting the summit carries prestige for India, with the participation of heads of state and government from member countries and observers highlighting the country’s ability to bring major global players together.

“It shows a certain diplomatic convening power which has value in and of itself on the global stage,” he said.

His comments came after senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram questioned the tangible economic and strategic benefits India has received from its participation in BRICS.

The two-day 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled to begin in New Delhi on September 12. The summit brings together Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, India, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.

The theme of India’s 2026 BRICS chairship is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

An event convened by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute is also aimed at creating a platform for sovereign capital to connect with investment-ready projects in infrastructure, energy and digital capacity across BRICS member and partner countries. (Source: IANS)