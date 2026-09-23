S&P Global Ratings Raises India’s FY27 GDP Growth Forecast to 7%

New Delhi — S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised India’s GDP growth forecast for fiscal 2027 to 7%, up from its earlier projection of 6.6%, citing stronger-than-expected economic momentum.

The ratings agency said the upgrade was driven by robust industrial activity, healthy consumption, strong goods exports and accelerating government investment.

“Several factors drove growth to higher levels than we expected in the June quarter. We have consequently upgraded our GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year, ending March 31, 2027, to 7.0 per cent, from 6.6 per cent previously,” S&P Global Ratings said.

However, the agency said growth is expected to moderate in the second half of the fiscal year as the effects of tax measures begin to fade.

“We expect growth to ease in the second half of the fiscal year as the tailwinds from General Sales Tax rationalisation and income tax cuts diminish,” it said.

S&P also flagged weather-related risks, noting that cumulative rainfall was 15% below normal as of Sept. 9 during the current monsoon season.

Agricultural output and food inflation remain key factors to watch, the agency said.

Government data showed India’s economy expanded 7.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, prompting several forecasters to revise their growth estimates higher.

S&P said emerging-market GDP growth averaged 5.2% year over year in the second quarter.

For China, the agency forecasts real GDP growth of 4.3% in both 2026 and 2027.

“The primary risk is that external or policy shocks could trigger a sharp slowdown, which would then be worsened by a fall in confidence,” S&P said.

The agency said consumption and investment in China remained subdued through August, citing continued weakness in the housing market, low confidence and fiscal contraction during the first seven months of 2026.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, S&P expects growth to remain resilient, supported by strong technology exports and macroeconomic policies aimed at sustaining domestic demand.

“Our baseline 2026 GDP growth forecast for Asia-Pacific is 4.6 per cent, 0.2 percentage points higher than a quarter ago. We see 2027 growth at 4.4 per cent,” the agency said. (Source: IANS)