Zuckerberg Adds $25 Billion to Fortune as Meta Shares Surge 12%

New Delhi — Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth jumped by an estimated $25 billion in a single day after shares of Meta Platforms surged nearly 12% as investors reacted to the company’s expanding artificial intelligence ambitions ahead of its annual Meta Connect conference.

According to Forbes estimates, Zuckerberg’s fortune rose to about $253.6 billion as Meta shares extended gains during Monday’s trading session.

The Meta founder initially added about $12.9 billion to his wealth in early trading, but the rally strengthened through the day, pushing his estimated one-day gain to $25 billion by midday.

The increase made Zuckerberg one of the biggest wealth gainers globally. As of Monday afternoon, he ranked sixth on Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list, about $14.5 billion behind Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

His gains also exceeded those of several other top billionaires, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, whose wealth rose by an estimated $12 billion during the session.

Investor sentiment was also boosted after Wells Fargo raised its price target on Meta shares to $796 from $640 while maintaining an “overweight” rating.

The brokerage pointed to user adoption trends for Meta’s newly launched AI agent, Muse, as one of the key developments to watch ahead of the company’s upcoming product announcements.

Meta introduced Muse earlier this month as a personal AI assistant designed to carry out tasks rather than simply answer questions. The company said the AI agent can perform actions such as sending emails, booking travel and coordinating tasks across connected applications.

Zuckerberg has described the product as part of Meta’s broader effort to deliver “personal superintelligence” across its platforms.

Meta’s AI strategy is expected to be a major focus at Meta Connect 2026, scheduled for September 23-24. Industry observers expect the company to highlight advances in AI agents, software capabilities and smart wearable devices during the event. (Source: IANS)