Adani Energy Solutions Profit Surges 145% to Rs 1,364 Crore as Revenue Jumps 51%

NEW DELHI — Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. reported a 145% increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, supported by strong growth in its power transmission, distribution and energy solutions businesses.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 1,364 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, more than doubling its earnings from the corresponding period last year, according to a stock exchange filing released Thursday.

Total income climbed 51% year over year to Rs 10,239 crore, compared with Rs 6,767 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

Revenue from operations also increased 51% to Rs 7,167 crore, reflecting contributions from the company’s transmission infrastructure and energy solutions operations.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 67% to Rs 3,548 crore, marking the company’s highest quarterly EBITDA on record.

Operating EBITDA increased 68% to Rs 3,070 crore during the period.

For the first six months of fiscal 2027, consolidated profit after tax jumped 137% to Rs 2,600 crore, while total income increased 46% to Rs 20,092 crore.

Adani Energy Solutions CEO Kandarp Patel said the company entered the second half of the fiscal year with a substantially expanded project pipeline and strong operating performance.

“AESL closed the first half of the fiscal year with strong financial and operational momentum, laying a robust foundation for future growth. We significantly expanded our growth pipeline by winning the strategic Vizag and Satara transmission assets, elevating our active order book to around Rs 87,000 crore,” Patel said.

The new transmission projects have helped strengthen the company’s future revenue prospects as India continues investing in electricity infrastructure and grid modernization.

Patel also highlighted growth in the company’s Mumbai electricity distribution operations, where power sales increased approximately 11% in volume terms.

Meanwhile, Adani Energy Solutions expanded its smart metering platform to approximately 15 million installed meters, reflecting continued investment in digital electricity infrastructure.

The company also secured a 2.5-gigawatt round-the-clock power supply contract with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL).

“A significant 2.5 GW RTC power supply contract with MSEDCL reinforced AESL’s core competencies in multi-source energy aggregation and power supply optimisation for customers,” Patel said.

The agreement strengthens the company’s position in managing electricity supplies from multiple generation sources to meet customers’ continuous power requirements.

By business segment, transmission operating revenue increased 17% year over year to Rs 1,521 crore in the September quarter.

Revenue from the company’s electricity distribution businesses, including Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd. and MUL, rose 2% to Rs 3,181 crore.

Smart metering revenue surged 129% to Rs 267 crore, reflecting the expansion of installations and associated services.

The energy solutions segment generated Rs 2,197 crore in revenue during the quarter.

The results demonstrate the company’s growing diversification across electricity transmission, distribution, smart metering and energy management.

Patel said continued financial discipline and performance across business segments would support the company’s efforts to convert its expanding project pipeline into sustained growth.

“Backed by robust quarter-on-quarter performance across all business segments and strict financial prudence, we are well-positioned to convert this massive project pipeline into long-term stakeholder value,” he said.

Shares of Adani Energy Solutions closed at Rs 1,293 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The stock has traded between Rs 804.70 and Rs 1,789 over the past 52 weeks, according to exchange data. (Source: IANS)