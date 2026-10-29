Amazon Cuts Nearly 250 Jobs in Devices and Services Division Amid Restructuring

NEW DELHI–Amazon has reportedly eliminated approximately 250 jobs in its devices and services division as the Seattle-based technology company restructures operations and adjusts staffing to reflect its product development priorities.

The layoffs primarily affected software development employees working on consumer technology products, including Kindle e-readers, Alexa-enabled devices and other electronic products, according to multiple media reports.

Amazon confirmed the workforce reductions after affected employees received notifications through early-morning emails and text messages.

The company said the decision followed an internal organizational review aimed at improving operational efficiency and aligning resources with business priorities.

The job cuts come just weeks after Amazon introduced new Kindle e-readers and tablet computers as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its consumer electronics portfolio.

The company also unveiled a new Alexa-powered alarm clock and digital photo frame Wednesday, highlighting continued investment in devices built around its voice assistant technology.

The devices and services division oversees the development of several Amazon consumer technology products, including its Kindle lineup and Alexa ecosystem.

The latest reductions follow nearly 1,000 layoffs in Amazon’s retail division earlier this month.

While the devices business focuses on consumer electronics and related software, Amazon’s retail operations manage its extensive online shopping platform and associated services.

The latest restructuring comes as Amazon prepares to release its quarterly financial results Thursday in the United States.

The workforce reductions are part of a broader wave of layoffs across the global technology industry as major companies reassess operating expenses while increasing investments in artificial intelligence and computing infrastructure.

According to industry reports, technology companies eliminated more than 80,000 jobs during the first quarter of 2026, with total layoffs projected to exceed 300,000 for the year.

Major technology companies, including Oracle, Amazon and Meta, have been among those undertaking workforce reductions.

Oracle reportedly initiated another round of layoffs in September as the enterprise software company sought to reduce payroll expenses while committing substantial investments toward expanding data center capacity.

The company’s infrastructure expansion is intended to support growing demand for artificial intelligence computing and cloud-based services.

Netflix also reportedly reduced its workforce by nearly 1,000 positions in October, representing approximately 6% of its employees.

Those reductions primarily affected teams working in product development, technology, legal affairs and human resources.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has reportedly offered voluntary buyout packages to approximately 60,000 employees, representing roughly one-quarter of its workforce.

The reported initiative comes as the software company seeks to manage operating expenses while directing additional resources toward artificial intelligence development and infrastructure.

The latest layoffs at Amazon illustrate the ongoing adjustments across the technology sector, where companies are balancing investments in emerging technologies with efforts to reduce costs and streamline existing operations.

Despite the reductions in its devices division, Amazon continues introducing new consumer products, indicating that the company remains active in the hardware market while reorganizing the teams responsible for developing and supporting those products. (Source: IANS)