Ambuja Cements Reports Rs 9,197 Crore in Q2 Revenue, Adds 4.6 Million Tons of Annual Capacity

AHMEDABAD–Ambuja Cements Limited, part of India’s Adani Group, reported revenue of Rs 9,197 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 as the company expanded production capacity and increased sales of premium cement products despite rising operating costs.

The cement manufacturer recorded operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 1,271 crore for the July-September quarter, representing an operating margin of 13.8%, according to a regulatory filing released Thursday.

Total cement sales reached 16.5 million metric tons during the quarter, supported by growth in the company’s trade business.

Trade sales volumes increased 8.6% from a year earlier, while the segment’s contribution to overall sales rose six percentage points to 74%.

Premium cement products represented 37% of trade sales, an increase of two percentage points from the corresponding period last year.

The company reported EBITDA of Rs 770 per metric ton, reflecting its operating performance amid continued pressure from energy, transportation and packaging expenses.

Ambuja also announced the commissioning of 4.6 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) of additional cement production capacity during the quarter.

The newly commissioned capacity includes facilities and expansion projects at Dahej, Salai Banwa and Kalamboli.

Another 3.2 MTPA of capacity at Bathinda and Jodhpur Penna is undergoing stabilization and production ramp-up.

The company expects to commission an additional 2.4 MTPA of capacity at Warisaliganj during the second half of fiscal 2027, further expanding its manufacturing network.

Vinod Bahety, whole-time director and CEO of Ambuja Cements, said the company’s quarterly performance demonstrated its ability to pursue growth despite seasonal challenges and external cost pressures.

“Our Q2 and H1 FY’27 performance underscores Ambuja’s focus on quality growth despite seasonal and external headwinds. Strengthening trade and premium product mix improved revenue quality, while disciplined execution and cost management supported profitability,” Bahety noted.

Operating expenses remained a significant factor affecting profitability during the quarter.

Ambuja reported total costs of Rs 4,410 per metric ton. Excluding the effects of geopolitical disruptions, costs would have been Rs 4,182 per metric ton, according to the company.

Higher prices for petroleum coke and coal, along with increased diesel and packaging expenses, continued to weigh on operating margins across the cement industry.

Logistics costs also increased moderately compared with the previous year.

However, Ambuja said it partially offset those increases by reducing the average primary transportation distance for its products to 254 kilometers from 265 kilometers.

The shorter transportation distance helped limit the impact of rising fuel and distribution expenses.

Despite the cost pressures and ongoing expansion investments, Ambuja maintained a debt-free balance sheet.

The company reported a net worth of Rs 72,238 crore and cash and cash equivalents totaling Rs 1,070 crore.

Ambuja also maintained AAA/A1+ credit ratings from major Indian rating agencies, including CRISIL, CARE Ratings, India Ratings and ICRA.

The ratings reflect the company’s financial position as it continues investing in manufacturing capacity and operational improvements.

Ambuja’s latest results highlight its strategy of expanding cement production while increasing the contribution of higher-value products to overall sales.

The company’s planned capacity additions, growing trade business and emphasis on cost management are expected to remain central to its operations as it navigates volatile energy prices and changing market conditions. (Source: IANS)