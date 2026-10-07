Boston Dynamics Names Rohit Prasad CEO

Boston, MA — Boston Dynamics has appointed Rohit Prasad as Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 7, as the robotics company looks to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence into its commercial systems.

Prasad, a longtime AI executive and former Amazon leader, will oversee Boston Dynamics’ push into what the company describes as “Physical AI,” combining advanced artificial intelligence with robotic systems used in industrial, enterprise and other real-world environments.

Before joining Boston Dynamics, Prasad served as Senior Vice President and Head Scientist for Alexa and Artificial General Intelligence at Amazon. During his 12 years at the company, he played a major role in developing and scaling Alexa and later led development of the Amazon Nova family of foundation models.

Earlier in his career, Prasad spent nearly 14 years at Raytheon BBN Technologies, where he led machine-learning research and worked on applications for U.S. government and commercial customers.

Prasad has been based in the Boston area for more than 25 years and has longstanding ties to the region’s robotics and artificial intelligence community through his professional and academic work.

At Boston Dynamics, he is expected to focus on developing and commercializing intelligent robotic systems aimed at improving workplace safety, productivity and operational efficiency.

Subject to the relevant approval process, Prasad is also expected to join Boston Dynamics’ Board of Directors.

“Boston Dynamics is uniquely positioned to advance Physical AI through its world-class robotics expertise. I am honored to join the company at such a pivotal moment for the industry,” Prasad said. “By bringing together advanced AI and robotics, we can build intelligent systems that create meaningful value in real-world environments, expand the reach of robotics across industries, and shape the next era of Physical AI.”

Jaehoon Chang, Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group and Chair of Boston Dynamics’ Board of Directors, said Prasad’s experience scaling AI products would complement Boston Dynamics’ robotics expertise and Hyundai Motor Group’s manufacturing, logistics and mobility capabilities.

“Boston Dynamics’ industry-leading robotics, Rohit’s proven ability to turn AI into products at global scale, and Hyundai Motor Group’s modern manufacturing, logistics, and mobility capabilities give us a powerful foundation to build and scale Physical AI,” Chang said. “We are thrilled to welcome Rohit to lead the company into this exciting new era of real-world Physical AI.” (Source: IANS)