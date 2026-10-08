GM Breweries Shares Plunge Nearly 7% as Operating Margins Narrow Despite Profit Growth

Mumbai — Shares of GM Breweries Limited plunged nearly 7% Thursday after the Indian liquor manufacturer reported a decline in operating margins for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, overshadowing double-digit growth in revenue and net profit.

The company’s stock initially gained as much as 2% before reversing course and falling 6.61% to an intraday low of Rs 921 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

GM Breweries reported a 12.3% year-over-year increase in net profit to Rs 39.3 crore for the quarter ended September, compared with Rs 35 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 18.2% to Rs 214 crore, up from Rs 181 crore a year earlier, reflecting continued growth in the company’s business.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 12% to Rs 50.3 crore from Rs 45 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

However, the company’s EBITDA margin narrowed to 23.5% from 25% a year earlier, indicating that operating expenses grew faster than revenue.

The decline in profitability margins appeared to concern investors despite improvements in the company’s overall financial performance.

GM Breweries, a major producer in India’s country liquor market, manufactures brands including Santra, G.M. Doctor and G.M. Limbu Punch.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, net profit increased modestly from Rs 38 crore in the June quarter, while revenue rose from Rs 200 crore.

The latest results also marked a slowdown from the company’s first-quarter performance, when net profit jumped 46% year-over-year and revenue increased 23%, according to regulatory filings.

The sell-off added to an extended period of weakness in GM Breweries shares.

Before Thursday’s trading session, the stock had already declined approximately 25% from its 52-week high of Rs 1,328.80 and was down about 22% since the beginning of the year.

The latest earnings report highlights investor concerns about the company’s ability to maintain operating profitability even as sales and net income continue to grow. (Source: IANS)