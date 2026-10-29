Hyundai Motor’s Third-Quarter Profit Falls 24% Amid Production Disruptions and Weak Global Demand

SEOUL–Hyundai Motor reported a 24.2% decline in third-quarter net profit as production disruptions and sluggish global vehicle demand weighed on earnings, prompting the South Korean automaker to lower its annual sales target and reduce planned investments.

The company reported net profit of 1.93 trillion won ($1.4 billion) for the July-September quarter, down from 2.54 trillion won during the same period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing released Thursday.

Despite the decline in net earnings, Hyundai’s operating profit increased 5.5% year over year to 2.67 trillion won.

Quarterly revenue, however, fell 3.4% to 45.11 trillion won, reflecting challenging market conditions and disruptions affecting vehicle production.

The company’s net profit missed market expectations. Analysts surveyed by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data division of Yonhap News Agency, had projected average net earnings of 2.12 trillion won.

The weaker-than-expected results led Hyundai to revise its full-year business outlook.

The automaker reduced its annual vehicle sales target to 4 million units from its previous projection of 4.16 million vehicles.

Hyundai also lowered its planned annual investment spending to 16 trillion won from 17.8 trillion won, reflecting adjustments to its capital expenditure plans amid uncertain global market conditions.

The revised targets highlight the challenges facing the automaker as it navigates production interruptions and softer demand across international markets.

Meanwhile, Hyundai’s Indian subsidiary also reported a significant decline in quarterly profitability despite an increase in revenue.

Hyundai Motor India Limited posted a 23.9% decrease in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, which ended September 30.

The Indian automaker reported net earnings of Rs 1,196 crore, compared with Rs 1,572 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations increased 18.5% to Rs 20,696 crore, up from Rs 17,460 crore a year earlier.

However, higher operating expenses and margin pressures offset the benefits of stronger revenue.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) declined 18.7% to Rs 1,974 crore from Rs 2,428 crore in the year-earlier quarter.

The company’s EBITDA margin narrowed to 9.5%, compared with 13.9% during the same period last year.

The results indicate that Hyundai Motor India generated higher sales revenue but retained a smaller proportion as operating profit.

The contrasting financial performance across Hyundai’s global and Indian operations underscores the different challenges affecting the automaker.

While the South Korean parent company experienced declining revenue and net earnings amid weaker global demand, its Indian subsidiary recorded revenue growth but faced significant pressure on profitability.

Hyundai’s reduced global sales forecast and investment plans suggest a more cautious approach to the remainder of the year as the company responds to changing demand and production conditions.

The automaker’s ability to stabilize production, manage expenses and improve operating margins will remain important factors in its financial performance in the coming quarters. (Source: IANS)