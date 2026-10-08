India Rejects Elon Musk’s Claims of Discrimination Against Starlink, Defends Satellite Internet Regulations

New Delhi — The Indian government on Thursday rejected allegations by Elon Musk that its satellite communications regulatory framework unfairly targets Starlink, calling the claims baseless and insisting that all satellite internet providers are subject to the same licensing and security requirements.

The Ministry of Communications issued the clarification after Musk, Founder and CEO of SpaceX, alleged on social media platform X that Starlink was being “blocked by certain oligarchs” seeking to protect their dominance over India’s telecommunications market.

In its response, the ministry said India has established a fair and non-discriminatory authorization framework covering all telecommunications services, including satellite-based communications.

“Under this, telecom licences have been granted to three Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite services based on non-geosynchronous satellite orbit-based satellite communications, as part of its commitment to enable provision of satellite communication services in India,” the ministry said in a statement.

The government emphasized that all licensed satellite communications companies must demonstrate compliance with national security requirements before receiving final authorization to launch commercial services.

These requirements are designed to protect users, safeguard data and ensure that satellite networks meet India’s security standards.

“This is aimed at ensuring that services provided meet various security requirements to ensure the safety of all users and their data. Security assessment as part of this process is currently underway in respect of all the three licensees,” the ministry said.

According to the government, companies that successfully complete the security assessment can proceed to the next stage of the regulatory process, which involves seeking spectrum allocation.

The ministry said all three licensed satellite communications providers are currently at approximately the same stage of regulatory approval, rejecting suggestions that Starlink has been singled out for unfavorable treatment.

“At present, all the three entities are at broadly the same regulatory stage. As such, the suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is baseless and misconceived,” the ministry stated.

The dispute follows Musk’s comments Wednesday accusing influential business interests in India of obstructing Starlink’s entry into the market to maintain what he described as a “monopolistic chokehold” over telecommunications services.

Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite broadband venture, has been awaiting final regulatory clearances to begin commercial operations in India.

The government’s response underscores the disagreement over whether the approval process represents standard regulatory oversight or an obstacle to new competition in India’s satellite internet market.

Indian authorities maintain that security compliance and spectrum allocation requirements apply equally to all licensed providers, regardless of ownership or market position. (Source: IANS)