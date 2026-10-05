India-US Trade Talks May Have Reached Plateau, Sitharaman Says

New Delhi — India-US trade negotiations are continuing but may have reached a point where further concessions could be difficult, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday, adding that the bilateral trade balance currently favors India.

Speaking at the Munich Leaders Meeting 2026, Sitharaman said the proposed trade agreement had involved difficult and intensive negotiations.

“The negotiations are still ongoing although we would like to believe both sides have reached a plateau beyond which giving or taking might be very, very difficult,” she said.

Sitharaman said the two sides could still examine whether there is any additional room for negotiation.

She noted that the current trade balance favors India and said the United States is seeking to reduce its bilateral trade deficit.

According to Sitharaman, the U.S. position reflects concerns over what Washington sees as accumulated trade losses in its relationship with India over the years.

The negotiations are taking place under a framework for an interim trade agreement announced in February 2026. India and the United States have said they are working toward finalizing the interim pact while continuing discussions on a broader bilateral trade agreement.

Sitharaman also pointed to the India-European Union trade agreement as an example of New Delhi’s approach to trade negotiations.

She said the India-EU pact covers economies representing about two billion people and roughly a quarter of global gross domestic product.

Sitharaman said the phrase “mother of all deals,” previously used by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, was an appropriate description of the agreement.

Under the pact, India has opened 92.5% of its tariff lines and about 97% of trade value, while the European Union has opened about 99% of trade value and roughly 97% of tariff lines, Sitharaman said.

She said India’s market-access commitments were designed around the complementary strengths of the two economies while ensuring that domestic competitiveness was not undermined. (Source: IANS)