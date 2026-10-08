India’s Broadband Subscribers Reach 1 Billion as Government Targets Global Leadership in 6G

New Delhi — India’s broadband subscriber base has surged from approximately 60 million to 1 billion over the past decade, reflecting the country’s rapid digital transformation, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said Thursday.

Speaking at the 10th India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, Scindia highlighted the expansion of telecommunications infrastructure, falling mobile data costs and India’s ambition to become a global leader in sixth-generation (6G) wireless technology.

He said India now offers some of the world’s most affordable mobile data services, with one gigabyte costing approximately Rs 8.

“Every drop in cost, every increase in usage, has expanded that canvas in which every single Indian can connect, can create, and can innovate,” Scindia said.

The minister emphasized India’s goal of moving beyond adopting international telecommunications standards to playing a leading role in developing future technologies.

“We were behind in 4G, with the world in 5G and we will lead in 6G,” he said.

Scindia attributed the growth of India’s digital infrastructure to policies introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration since 2014.

“PM Modi gave us a vision in 2014 that India would be connected and would lead in design in the future,” he said.

According to Scindia, India’s telecommunications industry has achieved significant progress in expanding connectivity, reducing consumer costs and strengthening its technological capabilities.

“What India’s telecom and digital fraternity has achieved under the Prime Minister’s leadership over this single decade is something that might have taken many other nations centuries to accomplish,” he said.

The minister also marked Modi’s completion of 25 years as a head of government, including his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India.

“October 7th will remain a significant day in the history of our nation. It is a privilege for us citizens that yesterday (October 7th) marked the completion of 25 years of service as Head of Government by PM Modi,” Scindia said.

He credited Modi’s leadership philosophy of “Work is worship” with guiding the government’s approach to public service and development.

Earlier Thursday, Modi attended the inauguration of India Mobile Congress 2026, where Scindia welcomed and honored him ahead of the opening program.

The four-day event, running from October 7-10 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, is organized by the Department of Telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India.

The conference brings together telecommunications companies, technology developers, policymakers and industry representatives to discuss emerging technologies, digital connectivity and the future of mobile communications.

India’s expanding broadband market and focus on 6G development are central to the government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s position in the global telecommunications industry. (Source: IANS)