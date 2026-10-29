IndiGo Narrows Second-Quarter Loss to Rs 1,879 Crore as Revenue Rises 26%

MUMBAI–InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of India’s largest airline, IndiGo, reported a narrower net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 as revenue climbed nearly 26% and operating earnings improved despite higher fuel costs and geopolitical disruptions.

The airline posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,879 crore for the July-September quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 2,582 crore during the same period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing released Thursday.

Revenue from operations increased 25.9% to Rs 23,364 crore, up from Rs 18,555 crore in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2026. The growth was supported by resilient passenger demand and efforts to improve ticket yields.

IndiGo reported a substantial improvement in operating earnings, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rising 229% to Rs 1,908 crore from Rs 579 crore a year earlier.

The company’s EBITDA margin expanded to 8.2%, compared with 3.1% in the year-earlier period, indicating improved operating performance despite continued cost pressures.

However, another key airline profitability measure showed weaker results.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent (EBITDAR) declined 3% to Rs 3,667 crore from Rs 3,792 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The airline’s EBITDAR margin narrowed to 15.7% from 20.4%, reflecting the impact of higher operating expenses on its underlying profitability.

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh said the airline faced challenging market conditions during the quarter, traditionally a weaker period for the aviation industry.

According to Walsh, unusually high aviation fuel prices and continuing geopolitical uncertainties added to the pressures associated with seasonal fluctuations in travel demand.

“We remain focused on managing the near-term challenges while continuing to invest for the future. India’s long-term aviation opportunity remains compelling, and our priorities remain clear: safe and reliable operations, rigorous cost discipline, and disciplined growth that creates sustainable value,” Walsh noted.

The airline also reported a slight reduction in passenger-carrying capacity during the quarter.

Available seat kilometers (ASKs), an industry measure of airline capacity based on the number of seats available and the distance flown, declined approximately 1% from the previous year.

The reduction reflected adjustments to the airline’s capacity amid changing operating conditions.

IndiGo’s latest results highlight the contrasting trends in India’s aviation sector, where passenger demand and revenue growth remain strong but elevated fuel expenses and operational challenges continue to weigh on profitability.

Although the airline reduced its quarterly losses and significantly improved EBITDA, the decline in EBITDAR and its associated margin underscores the financial pressures facing its operations.

The company’s ability to control expenses, manage capacity and sustain passenger demand will remain important factors in its efforts to return to profitability in the coming quarters. (Source: IANS)