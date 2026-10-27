Microsoft Offers Voluntary Buyouts to 60,000 Employees Across Four Countries Amid Rising AI Costs

WASHINGTON–Microsoft has introduced a voluntary employee exit program in the United States, India, Canada and the United Kingdom, potentially affecting about 60,000 workers as the technology giant seeks to manage workforce costs while investing heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company announced the Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) on Monday through a message from Amy Coleman, executive vice president and chief people officer, published on Microsoft’s official blog.

The program allows eligible employees to leave the company voluntarily while receiving financial assistance and career transition support.

“This offer will be available to eligible employees in participating teams in Canada, India, the United Kingdom and the United States at level 70 and below,” Coleman wrote.

“This is a time-limited, voluntary program that gives those who are eligible the opportunity to leave Microsoft with financial support and career planning resources,” she said.

Microsoft did not disclose how many employees qualify for the offer or how many positions could ultimately be eliminated.

However, CNBC, citing a person familiar with the matter, reported that approximately 60,000 employees are eligible to participate.

That figure represents about 27% of Microsoft’s global workforce of approximately 223,000 employees.

The company has not provided a country-by-country breakdown of eligible workers, leaving the potential impact on its substantial operations in India unclear.

Participation in the voluntary exit program will vary across Microsoft’s business divisions, depending on operational requirements and workforce priorities.

“Some organisations are providing the Voluntary Exit Offer, and some are not. Participation varies based on each business’s priorities, customer commitments and workforce needs,” Coleman wrote.

According to The Verge, which cited people familiar with the company’s plans, participating divisions include Copilot, CoreAI, Windows and Devices, Xbox, finance and human resources.

Other units, including marketing, commercial business, quantum computing and security, are reportedly excluded from the program.

CNBC reported that eligible employees will have until December to decide whether to accept the offer, with those choosing to leave scheduled to depart on December 31.

Coleman said the initiative follows Microsoft’s Voluntary Retirement Program introduced earlier this year, which was available to a smaller group of long-serving employees in the United States.

“The Voluntary Exit Offer is new for us. We’ll learn from it,” she wrote. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach for every team or every employee.”

She added that Microsoft would continue “helping people focus on the work that matters most, build new skills and, where it makes sense, find new opportunities across Microsoft.”

The latest workforce initiative follows previously announced job reductions at Microsoft.

In July, the company disclosed plans to eliminate approximately 4,800 positions, primarily affecting its Xbox gaming and commercial sales divisions, according to published reports.

The new voluntary departure program comes as Microsoft continues expanding its investments in data centers and computing infrastructure to support growing demand for artificial intelligence services.

The company has been increasing its spending on AI-related computing capacity, including cloud infrastructure used by OpenAI, Anthropic and other technology companies.

The rapid expansion of AI infrastructure has placed pressure on major U.S. technology companies to balance substantial capital expenditures with operating costs, including employee compensation.

Microsoft’s inclusion of India in the program is particularly significant because the country is home to one of its largest workforces outside the United States.

The company maintains extensive engineering, software development and support operations in India, although it has not disclosed how many employees there will be eligible for voluntary departures.

The initiative also comes amid uncertainty surrounding employment-based immigration policies affecting Indian technology professionals working in the United States.

Microsoft was among the companies whose Permanent Labor Certification Program (PERM) filings were suspended by the U.S. Department of Labor on October 8.

The company has previously defended its use of the H-1B visa program, which allows U.S. employers to hire qualified foreign professionals for specialized positions.

Coleman’s announcement did not specifically address employees working in the United States on temporary employment visas.

It remains unclear whether accepting a voluntary exit package would involve different conditions for workers whose immigration status depends on continued employment with Microsoft.

According to The Verge, an internal Microsoft human resources document stated that eligibility for the program is not determined by an employee’s age, years of service or job performance.

Coleman said eligible employees would receive emails containing details of their individual offers shortly after Monday’s announcement.

The program represents another significant workforce adjustment at Microsoft as it expands its artificial intelligence operations while reassessing staffing requirements across multiple business divisions.

Although approximately 60,000 employees may qualify for the offer, the actual number of departures will depend on how many workers choose to participate. (Source: IANS)