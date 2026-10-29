Samsung Electronics Reports Record Q3 Profit as AI Chip Demand Drives Semiconductor Growth

SEOUL–Samsung Electronics reported record third-quarter earnings Thursday, with net profit surging more than sixfold as demand for advanced memory chips used in artificial intelligence infrastructure fueled substantial growth in its semiconductor business.

The South Korean technology giant reported net profit of 75.13 trillion won ($56.2 billion) for the July-September quarter, representing a 514.6% increase from 12.22 trillion won during the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

Operating profit climbed 783.1% year over year to 107.44 trillion won, while revenue increased 126.9% to 195.25 trillion won, according to figures reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Samsung said it became the first technology company globally to record quarterly operating profit exceeding 100 trillion won.

The results also marked the company’s fourth consecutive quarter of record revenue and operating profit, extending a streak that began in the final quarter of 2025.

Samsung’s semiconductor division accounted for nearly all of its quarterly operating earnings, underscoring the growing importance of memory chips in the global artificial intelligence industry.

The semiconductor business generated operating profit of 106.5 trillion won, representing approximately 99.1% of Samsung’s total operating profit during the quarter.

Much of the growth came from increasing demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, which are used alongside advanced processors in AI computing systems.

Samsung said it expanded shipments of its sixth-generation HBM4 memory chips to meet rising demand from companies building and operating AI servers.

Revenue from HBM4 products more than tripled compared with the previous quarter, helping the semiconductor division achieve record quarterly performance for the second consecutive quarter.

The company also indicated that it had reached an important market-share objective ahead of schedule.

“It appears that our goal of securing an HBM market share equivalent to our overall DRAM market share in the second half of this year was already achieved in the third quarter,” the company said during its earnings call.

Samsung, the world’s largest memory chip manufacturer, has benefited from the rapid expansion of AI computing infrastructure as technology companies increase spending on data centers, advanced processors and memory systems.

The company was the first chipmaker to begin mass production and commercial shipments of HBM4 memory, positioning it to capitalize on demand for next-generation AI hardware.

Samsung expects the growth in memory chip demand to continue through the fourth quarter, supported by ongoing investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company also plans to increase sales of higher-margin premium products during the year-end holiday shopping season as part of its broader strategy to maintain profitability.

Looking ahead, Samsung expressed confidence in the semiconductor industry’s prospects for 2027.

The company expects continued investment in AI infrastructure, combined with constraints on memory chip supplies, to support market conditions next year.

However, the rapid expansion of AI-related semiconductor spending has also raised questions across the technology industry about whether the current pace of investment can be sustained over the long term.

Despite Samsung’s record financial performance, investors reacted cautiously to the earnings announcement.

Shares of Samsung Electronics declined sharply during late Thursday morning trading in South Korea after the company’s results came in slightly below analysts’ expectations.

The market reaction suggested that investors had anticipated even stronger earnings following the rapid growth in AI-related semiconductor demand.

Nevertheless, Samsung’s quarterly performance illustrates the increasing influence of artificial intelligence infrastructure spending on the global semiconductor industry.

With advanced memory products accounting for a growing share of its earnings, the company’s financial outlook remains closely tied to demand for AI computing systems and its ability to maintain a competitive position in the high-bandwidth memory market. (Source: IANS)