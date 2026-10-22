Tesla’s Third-Quarter Profit Plunges 44% as Revenue Stalls at $28 Billion

AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla reported a 44% decline in third-quarter net profit as revenue remained largely unchanged, highlighting financial pressures facing the electric vehicle manufacturer despite stronger cash flow and increased investment in new technologies.

The Elon Musk-led company posted net income of $787 million for the quarter, down 44% from the same period a year earlier. Revenue was approximately $28 billion, showing little year-over-year growth.

Despite the earnings decline, Tesla generated $1.5 billion in free cash flow during the quarter, indicating an improvement in cash generation even as profitability weakened.

The company also nearly doubled capital expenditures to $4.7 billion, reflecting continued spending on manufacturing infrastructure, product development and emerging technologies.

The mixed financial results come as Tesla pursues an increasingly ambitious strategy that extends beyond electric vehicles into artificial intelligence, automation and other advanced technologies.

Investor attention has also turned to the possibility of a merger between Tesla and SpaceX, another company led by Musk.

During SpaceX’s earnings call earlier this week, Musk disclosed that special committees had been established at both companies to evaluate a potential combination.

He characterized the proposal as potentially attractive but acknowledged that significant obstacles would need to be addressed before any transaction could proceed.

Musk did not provide additional details about the possible merger during Tesla’s earnings call, leaving questions about its structure, timing and likelihood of completion.

The merger discussions come as both companies continue expanding their technological ambitions and capital-intensive operations.

Tesla’s latest financial results also follow the unveiling of a redesigned version of its long-awaited Roadster sports car at a SpaceX facility in Texas.

During the demonstration, a prototype traveled along an elevated curved track before briefly becoming airborne and landing safely.

The presentation attracted attention because of its resemblance to concepts associated with flying vehicles, although the company has not provided additional details about the demonstration’s implications for a production model.

Meanwhile, SpaceX reported substantial growth in its own third-quarter financial results.

The aerospace company said revenue surged 161% year over year to $14.58 billion, reflecting expansion across its operations.

During SpaceX’s earnings call, Musk reiterated that combining the two companies could offer strategic advantages and confirmed that review committees were examining the proposal.

He also expressed optimism about SpaceX’s long-term financial potential, particularly as demand for infrastructure supporting artificial intelligence continues to increase.

“As crazy as this sounds, $1T in SpaceX revenue in 2028 is no longer impossible,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

The contrasting financial performances of Tesla and SpaceX underscore the different growth trajectories of Musk’s businesses.

While SpaceX reported rapid revenue expansion, Tesla’s latest results showed that higher investment spending and stronger cash generation have not yet translated into improved profitability.

For Tesla investors, the company’s ability to restore earnings growth while funding its ambitious technology initiatives is likely to remain a central concern.

Any potential merger with SpaceX would introduce additional strategic and financial considerations, although neither company has announced a definitive agreement or timetable for such a transaction. (Source: IANS)