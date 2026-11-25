NEW DELHI– Cisco Systems Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins warned Wednesday that artificial intelligence is enabling cyberattackers to identify and exploit security vulnerabilities faster than many organizations can respond, urging business leaders to accelerate cybersecurity modernization efforts.

In a post on social media platform X, Robbins endorsed new cybersecurity guidance issued by the Alliance for Critical Infrastructure (ACI), a cross-industry organization on whose board he serves.

“AI is being used to find weaknesses in technology faster than many companies can fix them, and we have been given a warning while there is still time to act,” Robbins wrote on X.

Robbins emphasized that the recommendations apply to organizations regardless of their technology providers.

“It applies to whatever technology you run and whichever partners you choose. What matters is that the work gets done safely, and that it starts now,” he said.

The alliance’s report warned that years of delayed software upgrades, security patches and technology replacements have left many organizations with significant technical debt, making them increasingly vulnerable to evolving cyber threats.

AI-powered tools are accelerating the discovery of vulnerabilities, development of exploits and automation of cyberattacks, placing additional pressure on corporate security teams.

The warning comes as businesses increasingly integrate AI into their operations while depending on interconnected digital and physical infrastructure, including data centers, telecommunications networks, water systems and power grids.

The report highlighted the potential physical consequences of cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, including disruptions to essential public services and economic activity.

The alliance urged Chief Executive Officers to evaluate four key areas within the next 30 days: identification of critical assets, security response times, recovery capabilities following simultaneous system failures and accountability for unresolved security risks.

The report also outlined six cybersecurity priorities, including keeping software current, accelerating security updates, reducing the exposure of internet-facing systems, incorporating security into technology design, strengthening corporate governance and regularly testing recovery capabilities.

While acknowledging that cybersecurity risks cannot be eliminated entirely, the alliance said organizations can significantly improve their resilience by addressing accumulated technical debt, strengthening oversight and improving their ability to detect and respond to emerging threats. (Source: IANS)