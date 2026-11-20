WESTFORD, Mass.— Seceon, a global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity that enables enterprises, MSPs, and MSSPs to detect and stop cyber threats in real time, automate response, and simplify security operations through its unified Open Threat Management (OTM) platform, announced that its Founder and CEO, Chandra S. Pandey, has received the 2026 Business Trailblazer Award at the 10th Annual New England Choice Awards.

The award recognizes Pandey’s entrepreneurial leadership and contributions to technology innovation, particularly his work advancing artificial intelligence-driven cybersecurity. Under his leadership, Seceon has developed a unified cybersecurity platform designed to help organizations detect, investigate and respond to cyber threats through automation and advanced analytics.

The New England Choice Awards gala, held November 14 at the Burlington Marriott in Burlington, Massachusetts, brought together approximately 400 business executives, entrepreneurs, healthcare and academic leaders, philanthropists and community influencers from across New England.

The 10th anniversary event recognized individuals and organizations for their achievements and contributions across business, innovation, healthcare, education, philanthropy, arts and culture, and community service.

“I am truly excited and honored to receive the Business Trailblazer Award at the New England Choice Awards,” said Pandey. “It is especially meaningful to be recognized alongside so many distinguished business leaders, innovators and philanthropists who are making a difference in their respective fields. This honor is also a recognition of the dedication and hard work of the entire Seceon team. We remain committed to advancing cybersecurity through AI and helping organizations better protect themselves in an increasingly complex digital world.”

Pandey brings more than 25 years of experience spanning networking, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies. Before founding Seceon, he held leadership positions at Juniper Networks, Ciena and Lucent Technologies.

An inventor with multiple patents in high-performance computing and scalable infrastructure, Pandey has focused his career on applying advanced technologies to practical challenges. At Seceon, he continues to advance the application of AI in cybersecurity, helping organizations improve threat detection and response while simplifying security operations.