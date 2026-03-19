CBI Questions Anil Ambani for Hours in Alleged ₹2,929 Crore SBI Fraud Case

NEW DELHI — The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday questioned Reliance Group Chairperson Anil Ambani for nearly eight hours in connection with a complaint filed by State Bank of India (SBI) over an alleged ₹2,929 crore fraud involving Reliance Communications (RCom).

Ambani has been asked to appear again for further questioning at the CBI office on Friday.

The agency registered the case after SBI reported a loss of ₹2,929 crore, alleging misappropriation of funds by RCom and Ambani through transactions that violated the terms of loans extended by the bank. SBI classified the accounts as fraudulent in June last year, prompting CBI searches at RCom offices and Ambani’s residence.

Along with Ambani, Amit Dangi, whole-time director at Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd., was also summoned and questioned for about seven hours. Authum Investment has taken over assets of Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. and Reliance Home Finance Ltd., both of which are under investigation.

Ambani had approached the Supreme Court in December after the Bombay High Court upheld SBI’s decision to file the case. He argued that certain documents used to classify the accounts as fraud were not initially provided to him and were furnished only after six months.

Reliance Communications, once a leading telecom operator, is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings after mounting losses and heavy debt.

Separately, the CBI last week questioned Ambani’s son, Jai Anmol Ambani, in connection with a ₹228 crore fraud case involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd. He was examined for two days by investigators.

The case involves allegations of bank fraud in which Jai Anmol Ambani has been named along with former Reliance Home Finance Ltd. CEO and ex-whole-time director Ravindra Sudhalkar and others.

The CBI registered that case on December 6, 2025, based on a complaint from Union Bank of India, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating, and misconduct that caused a wrongful loss of ₹228.06 crore to the bank, formerly known as Andhra Bank. (Source: IANS)