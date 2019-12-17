California– Apple CEO Tim Cook visited San Jose State University, where he joined Malala Yousafzai and Mary Papazian, the president of SJSU to discuss education and the importance of teaching girls to code.

“We have tried to focus on teaching coding skills to everyone. Everyone should learn to code before they graduate,” Cook told those in attendance, according to a tweet by SJSU’s Spartan Daily.

Tim noted that the company is proud to continue our partnership with the Malala Fund to help 130 million girls get a safe, quality education.

“Malala is an unparalleled champion for access to education – a basic human right. Apple is proud to continue our partnership with the @MalalaFund to help 130 million girls get a safe, quality education. Thank you @PrezPapazian and the @SJSU community for hosting us today,” Cook said in a tweet Monday evening.

Aiming to empower girl education in India and other countries, Apple in January last year announced support for the Malala Fund — led by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai — which is focused on advocating every girl’s right to 12 years of free, safe and quality education.

“Technology is changing at a very fast pace, we need to change our education for that, we have taken it for granted that education is not possible in some places like refugee camps, but technology can change that,” Yousafzai said, according to a Spartan Daily tweet.

Since 2013, Malala Fund has been working in partnership with other organisations, the private sector and governments around the world to realize every girl’s right to 12 years of free, safe, quality education. (IANS)