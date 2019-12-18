New Delhi– The medical device industry has responded positively to the Niti Ayog’s proposed Medical Devices Bill which aims to address the concerns on patient safety and reduce import dependency that is currently pegged at almost Rs 39000 crore.

The proposed Bill is also tailored for promoting Make In India of medical devices and providing users with access to safe innovative devices.

At a meeting held on Wednesday, the Niti Aayog made a presentation of their proposed Bill to various stakeholders and explained its key features to various stakeholders.

Rajiv Nath, Forum Coordinator of Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) described it as visionary & well thought out road map.

“We await the copy of presentation and copy of actual draft Bill to give our studied comments, clause wise.” he said.

Industry bodies expect the proposed medical devices Bill will help India emerge as one of the leaders in this sector. (IANS)