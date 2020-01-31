San Francisco– Twitter has made an election-related tool live in the US that will help users report tweets about voter suppression and misinformation.



In the “report this tweet” drop-down menu, Twitter users in the US will be able to choose “it’s misleading about a political election” or “it intends to suppress or intimidate someone from voting” as options.



If Twitter finds the tweet violates its election integrity policy, the user could be asked to remove the tweet, and repeated offenders would be banned, Politico reported on Thursday.



“As caucuses and primaries for the presidential election get underway, we’re building on our efforts to protect the public conversation,” Carlos Monje Jr, Twitter’s director of public policy and philanthropy, said in a statement.



This is the first time such a tool is being made live for elections and it may soon come to India too.



“This reporting flow has been an important aspect of our efforts since early 2019 to protect the health of the conversation for elections around the globe, specifically in India, the UK, and across the EU,” Monje said.



Twitter has already banned all kinds of political ads from its platform.



No political content will be promoted from candidates, parties, governments or officials, public accounts committees (PACs) and certain political non-profit groups.



The new reporting tool is another attempt from Twitter to prevent election fraud in the US. (IANS)