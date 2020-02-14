San Francisco– Graphics giant Nvidia has said that it expects to take a $100 million hit in revenue next quarter as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes days after it pulled out of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) and the world’s biggest tech conference was called off in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

“While the ultimate effect of the coronavirus is difficult to estimate, the company has reduced its revenue outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 by $100 million to account for its potential impact,” the company said in a statement.

The remarks were included in the Santa Clara-based company’s fourth quarter earnings release on Thursday, according to crn.com.

The company said that it expects revenue in the first quarter of 2021 fiscal year to be $3 billion, plus or minus 2 per cent, the report added. (IANS)