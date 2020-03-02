New Delhi– Multiplex major PVR Cinemas has launched its skill on Google Home, enabling users to seamlessly explore upcoming movies, show timings, location and ticket pricing.

What is more, the skill can also be accessed via the Google Home application on Android devices, PVR Cinemas said on Monday.



So the skill can be accessed on Google’s Artificial Intelligence-powered voice assistant and speaker and by installing Google Home app on Android devices.

The Google Home app enables users to add your device and location. After setting up your device, you can wake the skill by prompting, “Talk to PVR Cinemas”.

On Android device, you can prompt “Talk to PVR Cinemas” on the Google Home app to access the skill without the Home device.



“PVR Cinemas has been a forerunner in introducing several industry-first digital initiatives to make movie-going and viewing experience seamless for the consumers. The launch of PVR skill on Google Home is another step in that direction,” Rajat Tyagi, CIO, PVR Ltd., said in a statement.

“With PVR skill on Google Home, the movie-goers can get movie recommendations basis their location as well as it allows users to discover movies showing in different cinema formats. This feature is a perfect solution for customers to get instant answers,” Tyagi said.

The skill will also enable users to know about price details of the selected movie and release date information for upcoming movies.

All they need to do is talk to “Talk to PVR Cinemas” on Google Home or the Android app.

PVR has has designed a bouquet of new-age services like PVR skill on Alexa, PVR App on iWatch, digital cinemas, PVR Privilege, and Quick Tix facility. (IANS)