New Delhi– As soon as the Parliament began on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of loan defaulters in the Lok Sabha.



Rahul Gandhi demanded to know the names of 50 defaulters who have taken the loans from the banks and have not yet paid.



“Prime Minister says that those who have taken loans from the banks and have fled from the country will be brought back to India. I asked for the names of those who have defaulted, but I did not get any reply. My question is who are the 50 top defaulters,” Rahul said in the Lok Sabha.



The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha began on Monday after the opposition’s uproar last week. (IANS)